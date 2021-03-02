Baikal Zen – Stones Seemingly Floating On Ice

These stones are suspended over the ice in an elegant frozen pedestal, like a sculpture from a museum. This amazing phenomenon is called Baikal Zen, and it’s the result of wind whipping over the enormous lake, slowly carving these pedestals, while leaving the stones perched on top.

True to their name, these stones feel like something you might see in a zen garden, alongside patterned sand and bonsai trees.

Lake Baikal is the deepest lake on Earth, and holds all sorts of amazing treasure beneath its surface. It’s lovely to see these natural phenomena atop the surface as well.

Photos via Elena Vtorushina and Shutterstock.