‘Couriers of Hope’ Adorn Envelopes with Inspiring Artwork and Messages

A hand mailed letter can make a big difference in showing someone you care. If that’s the case, these beautifully adorned envelopes should do a world of good.

Created as part of the Port City Creative Guild, this project brought together 90 artists to create all manner of letters of hope. Included among the many artists are Andrew Hem, Jonathan Martinez , Narsiso Martinez, Luis Zavala Tapia, and Elizabeth Munzon.

We see everything from birds to portraits to doodles, all different and all creative. The project is called Couriers of Hope. Via MyModernMet: