Christophe Thiry’s Beginning of the End

French filmmaker and teacher Christophe Thiry has a love for old disaster/bug movies, the absurd black and white pictures where the damsel in distress finds herself face-to-face with a praying mantis the size of a city building.

He describes it: Une lettre d’amour aux films de série B(bébêtes).

It’s a fun old genre to revisit, the comical tension and drama that makes up these early days of pulp filmmaking.

His ode to this series is called ‘The Beginning of the End‘, and is movie trailer comprising some of the best moments, all set to dramatic music, of course.

Posted through artist submissions.