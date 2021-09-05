Classical Style Still Lifes Updated For Our Shameful Plastic Age

In the classic style of Caravaggio and Monet, we see still lifes of food and drink, but they’ve been updated to reflect the absurdity of our current plastic age. The color and format of the photographs are so well done, that it takes a minute to realize you’re not looking at a classical painting, but indeed a parody.

We see fruit double wrapped in plastic and styrofoam. We see shrink wrapped melons, and the wasteful, consumerist packaging that dominates our societies. It’s a harsh and honest reminder of the way our lifestyles have changed for the worse.

Created by QUATRE CAPS, we appreciate the twist on this classic art, even if it makes us cringe. For the love of god, please avoid buying your produce in unnecessary packaging.

Via Colossal: