These large, chunky sculptures by Claudia Pearson are so visually pleasing, their walnut wood color and organic shapes working so well off of each other.

We appreciate the balanced nature of the forms, and the playful nature of the set, called PILE, and available for $400.

“PILE is an interactive sculpture created as an experience, a collection, and a practice.

Each sculpture is 12″h x 8″w x 1″d, handcrafted from fallen walnut lumber, and comes beautifully packaged in a hand-stenciled box.”