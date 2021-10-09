Moss and Fog Weekend Roundup

Fall is here! 🍁🍁🍁 It’s out favorite season, and we’ve been exploring the outdoors as much as possible. But in the meantime, we’ve been sharing interesting and inspiring stories from around the world.

Giant Floating Tap Brings Attention to Plastic Waste



This enormous tap rains plastic waste down onto various scenes, creating a powerful and memorable image that reinforces how wasteful and polluting our plastic problem is.

Over 630,000 white flags mark the victims of COVID-19 in the United States. Stephen Wilkes captures a stunning day-to-night image of the scene using thousands of combined photos. Since the public memorial was created, deaths hit 700,000, making it the deadliest pandemic in US history.

Travel is essential for well being, but that often comes with a big environmental cost. Here are some hotels in the Golden State that strive to have a small impact on the environment, while offering up beautiful and luxurious stays.

The Hi-Bed is the ultimate relaxing cocoon. From integrated lighting and 70 inch screen to health monitoring features and alarm, it’s the type of bed you could spend a week in without too much trouble.

Whether you love pumpkin spice or hate it, you at least deserve to know the history of this uniquely fall flavor, and the phenomenon behind it.

No, it doesn’t come with icebergs. But this massive, 9,000+ piece set will keep your imagination afloat for weeks at a time. Amazing attention to detail, inside and out.