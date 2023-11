See Heidi Klum take the stage at her namesake 2023 Halloween party, this year as an extravagant peacock. Replete with extra people forming her plumage, the model-celebrity looked regal, if a bit confusing with all of the other bodies making up the look.

Last year she showed up as a hyperrealistic earthworm.

What might she be next year? Stay tuned….

