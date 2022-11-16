How Artificial Intelligence will Change and Impact Architecture

There has been a lot of talk this year about the impact that artificial design software may have on various industries. The main ones that have garnered excitement are text-to-image software like Midjourney, DALL-E and Stable Diffusion. All of these are still in experimental stages, but show true promise about how machine learning can conceptualize imagery that has never been seen before.

We did our own experiment this year, using Midjourney to create a series of images and logos for Moss and Fog. The results were….fascinating, if not groundbreaking.

For the world of architecture, these tools have already shown some promise, rendering strange, beautiful, and downright weird structures that help encourage experimentation of form and material.

Dezeen has an insightful article about this new form of AI design, writing how this new smart tool could be an extension of an architect’s toolkit, but not necessarily a replacement. Indeed, they feel as if the tools don’t threaten an entire industry, but instead will help rapid iterations and visualizations of complex forms and designs.

All of the images in this post come from AI text-to-image tools, where a user inputs a text description, and the software creates the images, usually in under a minute or two.

We’re fascinated to see how this field of AI art will evolve, impacting the look and feel of our built reality.

‘Indian designer and Midjourney user Manas Bhatia, who creates conceptual art showing futuristic cityscapes that depict complex integrations of structures and nature, agreed.

“AI has a huge potential in solving the ‘thought-to-execution delay’,” he told Dezeen.

“Currently, we are witnessing designers and creative professionals use AI for concept generation purposes, but with time AI will become an important part of the overall design process.”‘