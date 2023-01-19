Stunning New Black and White Images of Earth from Korea’s Moon Probe

We’ve seen photos of Earth from the moon’s perspective before. But never quite like this, in dramatic, silky black and white, almost like an Ansel Adams photo.

Taken by the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, also called Danuri, these new images of Earth show swirling storm clouds, and the massive continents of Africa and Asia against an inky black of space.

The orbiter is outfitted with several cameras, including NASA’s Shadowcam, which is able to take beautiful images in extremely low light.

We love the perspective of our amazing planet, taken from behind the moon, with the rocky craters in foreground.

Truly amazing images. Read more at PetaPixel.

Images via Korean Aerospace Research Institute.