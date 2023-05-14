If Wes Anderson Directed Lord of the Rings, a Strange and Quirky AI Journey

Entitled “The Whimsical Fellowship”, this strange and funny interpretation of The Lord of the Rings is a spoof, in the style of director Wes Anderson. Created with AI tools to help visualize the iconic director’s trademark style, we see an alternate cast play some of the signature characters, from Timothée Chalamet as Frodo to Bill Murray as Gandalf.

The trailer itself was rendered and edited with the help of artificial intelligence tools, which explains the strange pseudo-likenesses and uncanny valley movement of the rendered characters. There are some additions to the editing like Anderson’s trademark typefaces and camera moves that help brand the story, though it’s clear that Wes Anderson himself had nothing to do with this spoof.

Created by the Curious Refuge group, they’ve taken on Star Wars with a similar approach, showcasing some clever casting, along with AI’s unique visual assistance.

Take a look at the trailer below to see how this spoof measures up to a real Wes Anderson trailer.