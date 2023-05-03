Looking for a Trip Way Off the Beaten Path? Here Are Five Extremely Remote and Wild Places to Visit

World class destination abound on our beautiful planet. But are you tired of the same old beach resorts and crowded tourist hotspots? Looking for a travel experience that’s truly out of the ordinary? You came to the right spot. We’ll be taking you on a journey to some of the most exotic travel destinations on earth, and giving you the lowdown on why they’re worth the effort to visit.

1. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

At over 10,000 square kilometers, the Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat. Located in southwestern Bolivia, this otherworldly landscape is made up of a blindingly white expanse of salt crust that stretches as far as the eye can see. During the rainy season, the flat floods and becomes a giant reflective mirror, creating a stunning optical illusion of the sky and the ground merging into one.

You’ll have so much more to explore as well, with Bolivia’s rich history and culture, exploring this part of South America.

2. Socotra Island, Yemen

Tucked away in the Arabian Sea, Socotra Island is a biodiversity hotspot unlike any other. Home to over 700 species of plants and animals that are found nowhere else on earth, this remote island is often referred to as the “Galapagos of the Indian Ocean”. From the dragon’s blood tree to the desert rose, the flora and fauna of Socotra Island are truly unique. Aside from that, Socotra has mind blowing beaches, which are usually entirely empty of visitors.

3. Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China

The inspiration for the floating Hallelujah Mountains in the movie Avatar, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is a natural wonder that will leave you in awe. The park is known for its towering sandstone pillars, some of which rise over 1,000 meters above the ground. Visitors can take a cable car ride to the top of Tianmen Mountain and walk along the breathtaking glass skywalk that extends out over the valley below.

4. Danakil Depression, Ethiopia

Located in the northeast of Ethiopia, the Danakil Depression is one of the hottest and most inhospitable places on earth. It’s also one of the most visually stunning. The depression is home to a kaleidoscope of colorful mineral formations, including sulfur fields, salt pans, and acid lakes. The area is also home to the Afar people, who have adapted to the harsh environment and are known for their unique culture and way of life.

5. Antarctica

The ultimate travel destination for adventure-seekers, Antarctica is the world’s southernmost continent and the coldest, driest, and windiest place on earth. Despite its extreme conditions, Antarctica is home to an abundance of wildlife, including penguins, seals, and whales. Visitors can take part in activities like kayaking, camping, and even swimming in the icy waters. It challenging and expensive to get there, but Antarctica is a for-sure bucket list trip.

So there you have it, some of the most exotic travel destinations on earth. From the world’s largest salt flat to the coldest continent, these places are truly out of this world.

Whether you’re a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or just looking for a change of scenery, these destinations are sure to leave a huge lasting impression.

Have you been to any of the above? Or are there other exotic, hard-to-get-to places we should write about? Let us know!