Marcin Zając’s Nighttime Masterpieces

In this era of digital photography and post-production, it’s far too easy for people to create collage photography that isn’t real. Indeed, there are examples of it that are lovely, and we’ve shared some in the past. But nothing beats the authenticity of true, captured-in-camera images. And the nighttime imagery of Marcin Zając is among the very best we’ve ever seen. Indeed, the Bay Area-based photographer has been nominated for Astronomer Photographer of the Year, a great tribute to his keen eye.

The night sky is elusive for many of us that live in cities, and even on a clear night, humans can rarely make out the full extent of the blanketed sky above, and the magic of the Milky Way.

Here are some of our favorite images that Zając has shared, showcasing some truly breathtaking locations, many in his home of California. Truly gorgeous work. Be sure to follow his Instagram page for more great views of our planet.

Images used with artist’s permission.