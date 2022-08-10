More of Christoffer Relander’s Elegant Double Exposure

Double exposure photography has been around for generations, though there are practitioners who help to elevate the craft. Finnish photographer Christoffer Relander is one of those artists, and we’ve shown his work before, which is elegant, poignant, and even poetic in its craftsmanship.

His work trends towards a style of black and white photography that feels ethereal and pastoral, with a sense of strolling through the countryside. The way his double exposures are applied also bring up feelings of memory, playing with the past, and combining nature and faces in a way that transcends most examples we’ve seen.

Taken from his ambitious new series 365 Days of Double Exposure, Relander has tasked himself with creating new imagery daily.

Images used with artist’s permission.