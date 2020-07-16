Moscow-Based Brother and Sister Duo Create Stunning Cake Designs

Brother and sister pastry chefs Madina Yavorskaya and Rustam Kungurov create artistically stunning cakes, from pop-art icons to geometric towers of tastiness.

We’re hoping they taste anywhere as good as they look, because wow, these are some impressive works of cake.

The name of their shop is Tortik Annushka, and they utilize vibrant colors and dramatic forms on their vertical tower cakes, many of them defying what a cake can look like. Their website offers a huge array of styles and designs, and show a deep well of creativity.