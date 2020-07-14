Nike’s Wild, Scavenged, Improvised Road Warrior Shoes

One person’s ugly is another person’s innovative, right? We have always been fascinated with footwear design that pushes the boundaries, and these newly released Nike ISPA Road Warrior shoes demonstrate all sorts of design and technology boundary-pushing.

As part of their ISPA (Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt) line, Nike experiments with unique approaches to materials, re-use and innovation.

And while we find them to be fascinating, it’s clear their design went in the direction of “weird is good”, from the Japanese Tabi split-toes to the soles, which look like a Star Wars Empire ship, the look is highly polarizing.

Available this month for $500.

The Road Warrior scavenges innovation from many different places: basketball, training, running, outdoor apparel. The goal was to build a piece of footwear that can thrive in urban environments. All of these performance innovations live in harmony, providing comfort, protection, and durability.

The Road Warrior references the pioneering design of the 2-hour marathon breaking Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% and the energy return of the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT. The open floating heel borrows from early Nike Shox prototypes, but shifts from the boing boing effect of the pillars to incorporate double stack zoom pods and double under foot plates.