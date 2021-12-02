Seven Examples of Distinct Architectural Wonders From Around the World

Architecture surrounds our lives, and surrounds us, physically. It takes on so many forms and styles that we take the vast majority of it for granted. And truthfully, much of it is pretty forgettable.

But not these next 7 examples. Some of them might not be household names, but they embody the type of wonder that great architecture should.  From ornate and elaborate to ancient and full of character, they’re all a feast for the eyes. Take a look. Via BP:

Mont Saint-Michel, France

 

Osaka Castle, Osaka, Japan

 

Sun And Moon Pagodas In Guilin, China

 

Hungarian Parliament Building, Budapest

 

Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore

 

Casa Batlo, Barcelona, Spain

 

 

The Shambles In York, England

