The Late Virgil Abloh’s Maybach EV Concept

Virgil Abloh, one of the design world’s brightest young stars died this week at the young age of 41. He ran Louis Vuitton’s men’s division, and also helmed a number of other companies. His unique take on design spawned dozens of collaborations with some of the world’s most well known brands. And he did it all as a young, black designer, breaking barriers everywhere he went. He died of a rare cancer, and battled it in private, making his death all the more shocking.

One of the last collaborations he did was with Mercedes, creating a badass electric coupe concept for their high-end Maybach line.

The car is a high-riding luxury off-road coupe, and has a number of wildly unique features and designs that make it one-of-a-kind.

The interior is delightfully crafted, with a sandy tan leather, and all manner of custom touches, from a built-in hatchet, to luxurious seats that look retro and futuristic all at once. It is devoid of touchscreens, giving way to traditional knobs and buttons, which befit such a distinctive ride.

In addition, the car’s hood is created out of a translucent solar panel glass, adding eco-functionality and style.

The car’s proportions are also unique, with a low slung cabin and huge front hood, giving it an almost diabolical, Cruella Deville stance.

Rounding out the design are massive, off-roading tires and an integrated roof rack, giving this EV not only the looks but the means to conquer just about anything.

It’s a fitting last project for Abloh, who saw things differently, and made a big mark on the world of design and fashion.

From Mercedes:

“Never afraid to spark conversation through provocative design, Project MAYBACH channels Abloh’s passion to challenge the status quo and re-write the rulebook of aspirational design. The X-Factor nature of Project MAYBACH results not only from its breathtaking size – nearly 20 feet long – and characteristics, but above all from its unique contrasts; most notably through how naturally authentic Mercedes-Maybach design elements are harmoniously combined with a new Outdoor Adventure design motif.

The power of Abloh’s work is not only from the product design, but also the exploratory conversations that his work ignited. While the Project MAYBACH show car was inspired by how one could explore nature within a uniquely luxurious context with Maybach, the Mercedes-Benz teams thank Virgil Abloh for the inspiration to explore the power of cross-industry dialogue to imagine a better, more inclusive future.”