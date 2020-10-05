Sink Your Teeth – And Wallet – Into the World’s Most Expensive Peanut Butter Sandwich

Following up on the most expensive potato chips that mankind has to offer, why don’t we double down?

This absurd creation is the product of Chicago restaurant PB&J, and it is indeed – a $350 peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Made from handmade bread baked with gold dust, the loaf is also covered in edible gold leaf. But we’re just getting started.

The sandwich also uses the most expensive jam in the world, which is a delicacy made from red and white currants that have been painstakingly de-seeded by hand using goose quills.

Added to that is special Manuka honey from the wilds of New Zealand, known for its healing properties. An organic, yet inexpensive Adam’s Natural Peanut Butter is the final touch for this sandwich extraordinaire.

And don’t worry, a portion of your $350 will go to charity, so you don’t need to be overly embarrassed by your absurd excess.

Via Robb Report: