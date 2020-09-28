Skip The Flight, Keep the Entire Galley Bar Cart

For those of us that have taken long-haul flights, the sight of a galley drink cart approaching is always a good moment. Being plied with wine and beer on long, cramped flights is one of the few ways we can find pleasure. And the flight attendants are usually more than happy to keep the drinks flowing from the skinny, beat-up grey carts.

Qantas, the Australian airline with notoriously long flights, is no stranger to the bar carts. But in the wake of COVID-19, the airline sped up the retirement of their huge 747 planes, which have been in service for decades. A big drop in passenger travel meant that these old planes were being put out to pasture.

In a clever stroke of marketing, the airline is selling fully stocked half bar carts to the public, as a memento and also a great way to recycle old equipment.

The bar carts have on average been in use for over 2,000 flights, and they have the dings, dents, and scratches to prove it. We love this part, it adds so much character and history, you can imagine the moments of sheer turbulence, etc.

Even better, included in the purchase are:

A Qantas 747 half bar cart

40 mini bottles white wine and 40 mini bottles of red wine & 1 bottle of Champagne from the Business class cellar

2 Qantas Business Class amenity kit featuring ASPAR Travel Essentials

1 Sheridan throw “made exclusively for Qantas First Class” made of 100 per cent combed cotton

2 Qantas Business Class sleeper suits M/L & L/XL

The price of the galley carts is $974, or 169,000 Qantas points. And for those airplane lovers in your life, it’s a unique and charming part of flight history. Plus a clever way to get drunk.

Sadly as of posting time, the carts are completely sold out.

Via Business Traveller: