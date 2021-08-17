Swooping Harbour Bath Planned for Arendal, Norway

A dramatic ‘Harbour Bath’ is planned for Arendal, Norway by architectural group Snøhetta. The curving forms and gentle sloping stairs will make for a great bathing and lounging area in Arendal’s scenic harbor.

The design references a topographical map, with undulating curving lines. Indeed, the landscape of the surrounding area fits beautifully with this buildout’s form. Planned to open in 2023, just in time for the town’s 300th anniversary.

See more on Dezeen:

“Architectural drawings from the 1930s are dusted off in Snøhetta’s proposal for the reconstruction of the venerable harbor bath Knubben in Arendal, Norway. The iconic facility is set to be revived as a gift to the town before its 300th anniversary in 2023.”