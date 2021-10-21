Top Trending Scary Movies for Halloween 2021

Continuing in our series for Halloween, we’re diving deeper into the holiday, past the realm of candy, and into scary movies.

We take a look at the top 40 mentioned scary movies, and rank them, dynamically in a live infographic. Scream, Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street take the top spots, followed by some cult classics like Child’s Play, The Shining, and Gremlins. Though some newer films like Get Out and The Conjuring make the list, it’s interesting to see the staying power of films like Rosemary’s Baby and Beetlejuice, so many years after their release.

Below shows a screenshot from the last 30 days, but visit the live chart at the bottom of the page or here, and get an up-to-the-minute look of what’s trending.

In addition to the top scary movies for the holiday season, we dive into trending scary movie emotions, ranging from love to evil to anger and death.

We also take a look at some of the most mentioned movie villains of all time, with Michael Myers and Chucky taking the first two spots. Eek, has there ever been a creepier graph?