Visually Comparing Tree Heights From Around the World

Red Side has a cool visual comparison of tree sizes from around the world.

Using an astronaut (?) and dog as visual reference, we see the two characters running by various tree types from around the world, from Apple trees that grow to around 12 feet, to Brazil Nut trees that reach 150 feet (50 meters), to the massive Coast Redwood of Northern California, that reach an astounding 345 feet.

Indeed, the tallest recorded tree on the planet is a Coast Redwood called Hyperion, standing 380 feet (116 meters).

Take a look at the video below.

