What Kids Eat Around the World, A Visual Essay

This visually delightful series by photographer Gregg Segal is the result of three years of travel through the USA, India, Malaysia, Germany, France, Italy, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil. Entitled Daily Bread, we see a colorful and diverse group of children, and their equally colorful food, over the course of a week.
We love the layout of the children and their fascinating foods, which are indicative of their cultures and their individual tastes. Read more on each of the children, and their take on food, on Bored Panda. Really fun work, great series.
Anchal Sahani, 9, Chembur, Mumbai, India
Greta Moeller, Hamburg, Germany, 7
Kawakanih Yawalapiti, 9, Upper Xingu region of Mato Grosso, Brazil
Ademilson Francisco dos Santos (11) Vão de Almas, Goiás, Brazil
Beryl Oh Jynn, 8, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Andrea Testa, 9, Catania, Italy
Meissa Ndiaye, 11, Dakar, Senegal
Siti Khaliesah Nataliea Muhamad Khairizal, 9, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
June Grosser, 8, Hamburg, Germany
Hank Segal, 8, Altadena, CA
Davi Ribeiro de Jesus, 12, Brasilia, Brazil
Sira Cissokho (11 yrs old) Dakar
Rosalie Durand, 10, Nice, France