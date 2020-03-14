What Kids Eat Around the World, A Visual Essay

This visually delightful series by photographer Gregg Segal is the result of three years of travel through the USA, India, Malaysia, Germany, France, Italy, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil. Entitled Daily Bread, we see a colorful and diverse group of children, and their equally colorful food, over the course of a week.

We love the layout of the children and their fascinating foods, which are indicative of their cultures and their individual tastes. Read more on each of the children, and their take on food, on Bored Panda. Really fun work, great series.

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-1kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-2-5d11c0ca7c9bd__700
Anchal Sahani, 9, Chembur, Mumbai, India

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-3-5d11c0ce3f9fa__700
Greta Moeller, Hamburg, Germany, 7

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-4-5d11c0d1b9aa3__700
Kawakanih Yawalapiti, 9, Upper Xingu region of Mato Grosso, Brazil

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-6-5d11c0d9adcdf__700
Ademilson Francisco dos Santos (11) Vão de Almas, Goiás, Brazil

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-7-5d11c0dcc6eb2__700
Beryl Oh Jynn, 8, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-8-5d11c0df7f1ba__700
Andrea Testa, 9, Catania, Italy

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-10-5d11c0e59b018__700
Meissa Ndiaye, 11, Dakar, Senegal

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-13-5d11c0ef6b6cb__700
Siti Khaliesah Nataliea Muhamad Khairizal, 9, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-15-5d11c0f5923fa__700
June Grosser, 8, Hamburg, Germany

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-18-5d11c0ffd5f9e__700
Hank Segal, 8, Altadena, CA

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-27-5d11c1228257e__700
Davi Ribeiro de Jesus, 12, Brasilia, Brazil

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-28-5d11c12662c50__700
Sira Cissokho (11 yrs old) Dakar

kids-surrounded-weekly-diet-photos-daily-bread-gregg-segal-31-5d11c1310091e__700
Rosalie Durand, 10, Nice, France

