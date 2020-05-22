Xander Marritt’s Hidden Life

Xander Marritt, a visual artist based in east London has a compelling series called Hidden Life, exploring the historic Nagano prefecture of Japan.

With a unique full spectrum photography technique, he unearths new hues and tones that the naked eye would not see alone. Similar to some of the infrared series we’ve posted about in the past, the trees and grass come alive in a reddish color that seems supernatural.

Via user Submissions

Using the medium of full spectrum photography – a combination of visible, infrared & UV waveforms – to expose and capture hidden wavelengths of light, this series seeks to reveal the everyday life, charm and identity of the historic region.