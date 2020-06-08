The ‘Farmers of Instagram’ in the Age of Covid-19

The global pandemic has had a huge impact on farmers, with billions of tons of fresh produce going to waste as stores, restaurants, and farmer’s markets suddenly closed. Grocery stores have stayed busy, yet so many traditional routes that produce gets to market have changed, and it’s taken creative approaches to get some of that fresh produce directly to consumers, to avoid wasting it.

The New York Times has an interesting read about a movement to take finding produce into the digital age, with small farms and cooperatives selling directly to consumers using Instagram and their websites. We think it’s a great way to build relationships with farmers directly, and obviously good for the planet to save food from being wasted. Additionally, the prices and quality that people are getting at these small farms are generally much better than at traditional stores.

Really nice artwork that accompanies the article by creative duo Young Jerks.