Striking Editorial Illustrations by Adam Niklewicz

Editorial illustrations don’t often get the level of respect that they deserve, as they are often included in-line with dense articles that run in magazines and newspapers.

Their power to help harness the theme or core element of a story are crucial, and when done well, they elevate the writing of the article itself.

Connecticut-based artist Adam Niklewicz has a large catalog of editorial illustrations, contributing to publications such as Newsweek, Time, New York City Opera, Harvard Business Review, Boston Globe, USA Today, Chicago Tribune, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

His website describes his work as “illustrating the business of life”.

You can tell the type of prolific artist Niklewicz is, his work seems effortless, creating a painterly-like effect that also includes a number of idioms and metaphors.

Via The Inspiration Grid: