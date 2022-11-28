Ginvent, The Tasty Gin Advent Calendar

Gin lovers, this is for you!

If you loved Advent calendars as a child, there’s a slew of new, adult-focused versions on the market, that bring a little boozy fun into your holiday. Take this Ginvent calendar, which includes 24 specialty gins, making for a very fun holiday season. Created by the Gin Foundry, this stylish package includes artisan gins in wax-sealed, 1 ounce bottles.

From London Dry to Old Tom, and so many gin varieties in between, the Ginvent would make an extraordinary gift for the gin-lover in your life. $165. Via Uncrate: