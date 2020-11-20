MINI Vision Urbanaut Electric Van Concept

Electrek gives us a peek at the MINI Vision Urbanaut, a new electric concept van meant to showcase the company’s autonomous thinking.

Still in concept phase, the Urbanaut is a sleek jellybean shaped car with a large amount of interior space in a small overall footprint.

As companies worldwide are determining their plans to electrify their range of cars, it’s fascinating to see the various routes that are being taken. Many automakers are planning for a day where there is no human driver, and car interiors can be much more spacious, flexible places for relaxation. The Urbanaut features swiveling chairs, impressive integrated lighting, and a huge glass canopy that opens.

No word yet if parent company BMW plans to bring the car to market.